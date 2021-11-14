Spurs and USAA unveil the USAA Northeast VIP entrance for military

Prior to last Wednesday night’s Veteran’s day game, the San Antonio Spurs and sponsor USAA held a ribbon cutting at the AT&T Center to unveil the USAA Northeast VIP entrance for military, veterans and USAA members.

USAA CEO Wayne Peacock cuts the ribbon alongside @spurs Chairman Peter J. Holt, officially opening the only major sports' VIP entrance designated for military and veterans. For more on the new VIP entrance, visit https://t.co/6hgbAGdAUp. #HonorThroughAction pic.twitter.com/g4JQBJ5DCh — USAA (@USAA) November 11, 2021

This marks the first major sports’ VIP entrance designated for military and veterans.

Knowing San Antonio’s ties to all branches of the military paired with USAA’s commitment to serving those who serve, it should come as no surprise that the two entities paired to do something special for Veteran’s Day. The bonus being this was not a one night event, the VIP entrance will now be available for all Spurs games,

