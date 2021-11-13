Win courtside seats to a Spurs game through H-E-B

If you have yet to get to the AT&T Center this season, here’s a contest with your name all over it.

Courtside seats at a San Antonio Spurs game? Count us in. Enter now for a chance to win H-E-B's Courtside Sweepstakes. — H-E-B (@HEB) October 22, 2021

San Antonio’s grocery chain H. E. B. is giving away some courtside seats.

H-E-B and the Spurs are proud to be San Antonio’s home teams. Fans are always welcome to visit their local H-E-B to see our partners in action and now one lucky Texan will get to see the Spurs show off their skills in real life. Learn more about the H-E-B Courtside Sweepstakes and enter for a chance to win by November 30, 2021!*

H-E-B Courtside Sweepstakes Prize Package

Two (2) Courtside Tickets to San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (January 14, 2022)

One (1) Signed San Antonio Spurs Jersey

One (1) Parking Pass at San Antonio’s AT&T Center

Access to the Spurs Courtside Club

*No purchase necessary. Texas residents, 21+ only.

See Official Rules for important details.

Click HERE to enter.

Sit down low and cheer on your Spurs.

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.