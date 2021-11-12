It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Mavericks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

This is only the 12th game of the season for the Silver and Black, but their third against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The previous two contests were close games, but the Spurs’ inability to close out games cost them twice, losing both in the last minute of play. It wasn’t just Doncic that bedeviled the Spurs, the Mavs also got fine efforts from Jalen Brunson and Boban Marjonavic. Tonight, they will also have Kristaps Porzingas, and with several bigs on the Spurs roster out tonight, that will be a big disadvantage for the good guys.

Tonight, the Spurs will need Drew Eubanks and Thaddeus Young to step up in the paint, and hopefully, the hot shooting from the game against the Kings will continue. If Dejounte Murray continues to excel at orchestrating the team at both ends, it could be a good outcome for the good guys. Let’s watch and find out.

Coach the Mavericks?

Surely you Kidd

Whatever he did

Is mostly asterisks

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

November 12, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports Southwest



