Are the San Antonio Spurs finally turning a corner?

The Spurs are 2-1 since we last recorded. And while they sandwiched yet another crunch time loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder between a pair of resounding victories over the Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings, San Antonio is finally climbing out of the bottom of the standings and making progress towards respectability.

Losing Jakob Poeltl to health and safety protocols for an extended period should have put the Silver and Black in a severely compromising position. But behind Dejounte Murray’s continued breakout and contributions from Keldon Johnson, Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks, and Devin Vassell, the good guys are staying afloat in the Western Conference.

Longtime Pounding the Rock contributor Marilyn Dubinski joins me on this edition of Alamo City Limits to discuss San Antonio’s turnaround, Derrick White’s offensive struggles, and how the Spurs can defeat Dallas in round three with their interstate rival. Enjoy the podcast? Then don’t forget to leave a five-star review and subscribe for weekly updates.