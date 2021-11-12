Be a part of Spurs Fiesta Night tonight at the AT&T Center

Tonight the Spurs face the Dallas Mavericks for the third time in less than a month. I don’t know about you, but hopefully this time “third time’s a charm.” And the lucky charm may just be that this tiome the Spurs will be wearing their new City Edition NBA jerseys.

The last time these two met, the Silver & Black made a game taking the Dallas down to the last seconds, only to come short by a basket.

If you are able to attend tonight’s game, you’ll walk away with a snazzy Fiesta poster.

If you cannot make it, the game will, as always, be televised. But there really is nothing like being in the mix and enjoying all that the arena has to offer.

Either way, cheer on your Spurs to victory as we they continue to reshape in hopes of turning their season around.

Go Spurs Go!

