It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Kings

The Spurs have shown some signs of competitiveness this year, but so far, it’s translated into a lot of close losses. Tonight, they face a talented, but beatable, team from California and if they get it together, they can be back on track for getting Coach Pop the all-time win record for the season. So far, they are winning 30% of their games, which translates to 21.6 wins for the remainder of the season, which isn’t quite enough. I predict the team will start to gel soon, and it won’t be that close, but tonight will be a good test to see if Dejounte Murray will be able to excel as the closer and whether Derrick White can break out of his recent shooting slump. Josh Primo is with the team tonight, and if the game is a blowout in the fourth quarter, maybe he’ll get a little playing time late.

The Sacramento Kings

Hailing from the Inland Empire

When Santa Ana wind brings

Smoke from a distant fire

The whistling gale sings

Down the telephone wire

The ball De’Aaron Fox flings

When their straits are dire

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings

November 10, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.