First annual Spurs Sports Academy High School Showcase Championship

Tomorrow, Spurs Sports Academy High School Showcase Championship kicks off its first tournament. Top-tier girls high school basketball teams have been hand-selected to compete for Championship status.
November 11-13, 2021 | Girls
TOURNAMENT INFO
- Pool Play begins Thursday
- Bracket play begins Saturday
Tournament Locations:
AT&T Center
1 AT&T Center Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78219
Central Catholic High School
1403 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78215
Incarnate Word High School
727 E Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
ADMISSIONS
Spectators
- Adult Tournament Pass: $30 or $15/Day
- Military / Senior / Teachers Tournament Pass: $25 or $12/Day
- Students (17 & under) Tournament Pass: $15 or $10/Day
- *Age 6 & under FREE
Teams will be provided tournament bands for
- 3 Coaches
- 2 Student Managers
- 1 Athletic Trainer
- 1 Athletic Director
Final bracket play will take place at the AT&T Center on Saturday, November 13th. Come show your support and watch the tournament.
Get all information HERE.
