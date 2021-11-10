First annual Spurs Sports Academy High School Showcase Championship

Tomorrow, Spurs Sports Academy High School Showcase Championship kicks off its first tournament. Top-tier girls high school basketball teams have been hand-selected to compete for Championship status.

November 11-13, 2021 | Girls

TOURNAMENT INFO

Pool Play begins Thursday

Bracket play begins Saturday

Tournament Locations:

AT&T Center

1 AT&T Center Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78219

Central Catholic High School

1403 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Incarnate Word High School

727 E Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

ADMISSIONS

Spectators

Adult Tournament Pass: $30 or $15/Day

or Military / Senior / Teachers Tournament Pass: $25 or $12/Day

or Students (17 & under) Tournament Pass: $15 or $10/Day

or *Age 6 & under FREE

Teams will be provided tournament bands for

3 Coaches

2 Student Managers

1 Athletic Trainer

1 Athletic Director

Final bracket play will take place at the AT&T Center on Saturday, November 13th. Come show your support and watch the tournament.

Get all information HERE.

