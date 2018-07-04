The case for the Spurs taking on Luol Deng

The Spurs have reportedly (take it for what it's worth) asked for Ingram, Kuzma, Hart, and two 1st rounders in exchange for Kawhi Leonard. This is, no doubt, a high asking price, but might be worth it to the Lakers if it gives them an opportunity to sell Kawhi on the Lakers for a season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The table below shows the salaries for Ingram, Kuzma, and Hart:

Player 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 Brandon Ingram 5,757,120 7,265,485 Kyle Kuzma 1,689,840 1,974,600 3,562,178 Josh Hart 1,655,160 1,934,160 3,491,159

All three of these players have shown to be relatively productive in the NBA, and they are all under team-friendly contracts for a few seasons, so this wouldn't be a terrible haul for Kawhi.

The problem now is the Lakers have since signed a bunch of players to one year contracts to fill up their cap space. This means they can no longer absorb Kawhi's $20 million contract while only sending back $9 million (the combined salaries of the three players above).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be making $12 million next season, which in theory, if included in the trade, would allow the trade to work financially. The problem is, the player being sign-and-traded must sign a contract of at least three seasons. Caldwell-Pope's contract is just one season. As per the CBA, only the first season needs to be guaranteed, so I suppose the Lakers could modify the contract to be three seasons, but only guarantee the first season. On July 6th, once the contract is made official, this will no longer be a possibility. Also, Caldwell-Pope would have to agree to these terms, which seems unlikely.

Including Lonzo Ball's $7.5 million salary would work, but I highly doubt the Spurs want to deal with LaVar. A third team could get involved, Orlando for example, to send Lonzo in exchange for another player the Spurs are interested in/expiring contract. That would be extremely difficult, and would result in the Lakers losing all four of their young players. Again, this all seems highly unlikely.

So what options do the Spurs have, if they really wish to acquire the three players above? Unfortunately, it seems as though all signs point to Luol Deng's albatross of a contract. First, taking Deng's contract would likely entice the Lakers enough to make the trade for Kawhi. While it's true they could stretch Deng's contract next season, saving $12 million to acquire free agents, making Deng the Spurs' problem would be tempting.

The question the Spurs need to ask themselves is, 'is Deng worth the price of admission?' Well, what would a trade for Deng, Ingram, Kuzma and Hart look like?

Spurs receive Deng, Ingram, Kuzma, Hart, 1st rounder (or 2) -> roughly $27 million in total salary

Lakers receive Kawhi and Mills -> roughly $31 million in total salary

Financially, the trade above works. With Green, Hart, White, Murray, Walker, and possibly Parker, the Spurs would have plenty of guards even without Mills. The Spurs would get off Mills' contract, and the Lakers would get a shooter to put around LeBron. I think LeBron would be excited to obtain Mills' services.

The table below shows the Spurs' salary moving forward:

Player 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 LaMarcus Aldridge 22,347,015 26,000,000 24,000,000 (7,000,000 guaranteed) Luol Deng 18,000,000 18,810,000 Pau Gasol 16,800,000 16,000,000 (6,700,000 guaranteed) Rudy Gay 10,000,000 Danny Green 10,000,000 Marco Belinelli 6,000,000 6,000,000 Brandon Ingram 5,757,120 7,265,485 Manu Ginobili 2,500,000 Lonnie Walker 2,337,000 2,737,080 2,867,400 Kyle Kuzma 1,689,840 1,974,600 3,562,178 Derrick White 1,667,160 1,948,080 3,516,284 Josh Hart 1,655,160 1,934,160 3,491,159 Dejounte Murray 1,544,951 2,321,735 Tim Duncan - Stretch 1,881,250 Total 102,179,496 84,991,140 37,436,621 Guaranteed Total 102,179,496 75,691,140 20,463,621 Salary Cap 101,869,000 109,000,000 116,000,000 Luxury Tax 123,733,000 132,000,000 141,000,000

Under this situation, the Spurs would have 13 guaranteed contracts at just over $102 million in salary. They would be over the cap, but way under the luxury tax. The Spurs would then need to make a decision on Anderson, Bertans, Forbes, Parker, Metu, Blossomgame, and maybe even Milutinov. The Spurs would only have two regular positions left go to with the two-way contracts.

So does Deng hurt the Spurs next season? The Spurs would have a really deep roster, mixed with contending vets and young talent. Yes, Deng is sucking up $18 million and probably won't play much, but so what? The Spurs aren't going to be using that salary this season to acquire any other players, so I don't really see the harm as it pertains to the 2018-2019 season.

What about in 2019? With holding onto Gasol and not stretching Deng, the Spurs would be sitting at around $85 million in salary with 10 guaranteed contracts. That would leave around $24 million in salary for free agents, not really enough to make much of a splash in a summer where there will be a lot of top free agents and a bunch of teams with cap space. By waiving Gasol and stretching Deng's salary over three seasons, the Spurs could reduce their salary down to around $64 million, giving them ample space to sign free agents. The salary cap is expected to move up so much over the next few years, I'm not sure Deng's $6 million hit over three seasons would have much of a negative impact in terms of signing players moving forward.

To me it's pretty simple. If the Spurs are high on Ingram, Kuzma, and Hart (or at least two of them), taking on Deng's salary doesn't seem like much of an issue. The Spurs will have a bunch of players on team-friendly contracts for the next two or three seasons. By the time some of these guys need to be paid (or time to bring in new blood), Deng and Gasol should be mostly off the books, if not off completely.