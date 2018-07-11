 clock menu more-arrow no yes

San Antonio’s Un-Spursy offseason has people losing their minds

Conjecture, rants, and straight out contrived clickbait from media personalities have taken over what’s really happening in the Alamo City.

By Jeph Duarte
Did you catch it? If not, Colin Cowherd took five minutes out of his busy schedule to slam Gregg Popovich for ruining the careers of Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili while pushing Kawhi Leonard away from San Antonio.

Colin Cowherd blames Gregg Popovich’s System for suppressing Tony Parker’s ability to get an impressive shoe deal.

  • For starters, he refers to Manu Ginobili with the pronunciation “man-ew”.
  • He calls Parker “the most overlooked great player ever” and then calls Manu “the most overlooked international player.” Was Tony Parker not an international player?
  • Bottom line, he’s backing Kawhi Leonard for not wanting to play in Gregg Popovich’s system, but he isn’t offering any evidence that Leonard has stated anything along those lines.

Your thoughts on this episode of The Herd?

But wait there’s more. As I am sure you noticed recently, Michelle Beadle became unhinged during her morning show Get Up!

And of course, if you like your crazy served up with no side of supportive evidence or sense of journalistic integrity, there’s always spin doctor Stephen A. Smith. His Kawhi professions have gone off the charts as of late.

Yep, there it is. Welcome to the offseason of our discontent. The water is warm and there is still no end in sight to the madness.

