San Antonio’s Un-Spursy offseason has people losing their minds

Did you catch it? If not, Colin Cowherd took five minutes out of his busy schedule to slam Gregg Popovich for ruining the careers of Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili while pushing Kawhi Leonard away from San Antonio.

There's a reason why Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio and why Tony Parker just signed with Charlotte.@ColinCowherd explains pic.twitter.com/qh8Xz8bAYo — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 9, 2018

Colin Cowherd blames Gregg Popovich’s System for suppressing Tony Parker’s ability to get an impressive shoe deal.

For starters, he refers to Manu Ginobili with the pronunciation “man-ew”.

with the pronunciation “man-ew”. He calls Parker “the most overlooked great player ever” and then calls Manu “the most overlooked international player.” Was Tony Parker not an international player?

Bottom line, he’s backing Kawhi Leonard for not wanting to play in Gregg Popovich’s system, but he isn’t offering any evidence that Leonard has stated anything along those lines.

Your thoughts on this episode of The Herd?

But wait there’s more. As I am sure you noticed recently, Michelle Beadle became unhinged during her morning show Get Up!

Damn, she went off on Kawhi https://t.co/eX0Ej2WWvI — Bleacher Report (@BIeacherReporrt) July 6, 2018

And of course, if you like your crazy served up with no side of supportive evidence or sense of journalistic integrity, there’s always spin doctor Stephen A. Smith. His Kawhi professions have gone off the charts as of late.

Stephen A Smith just reported league executives are telling him don't be shocked if Kawhi Leonard sits out NEXT season as well to get to LA - wowowowow. — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) July 2, 2018

Yep, there it is. Welcome to the offseason of our discontent. The water is warm and there is still no end in sight to the madness.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.