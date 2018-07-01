Kawhi Leonard, Not The Hero We Though He Was

The latest news is that Parker’s comments were the "last straw" for Leonard and he just didn’t think the team was being supportive.

Okay. So what about when he very publicly handed the torch to you and told everyone it was your team?

What about all the years the team insulated you from criticism and patiently waited while you developed your game?

No one said anything when you were labeled as possibly the most talented player in the series against the Clippers in 2015 and the Thunder in 2016 but couldn’t find a way to win. On any other team there would have been rumors of can Kawhi carry this team alone.

We saw you weren’t a vocal leader. We said nothing in 2014-2015 when we wanted you to take over the team but you weren’t ready. We said nothing in 2017 when your playmaking was not on the same level as other league superstars. The team hyped your positives and minimized your flaws. We mentioned you in the same breath as all the Spurs all-time greats.

And without excuses, we paid you.

This situation is different than other disgruntled stars.

Stars leave because of losing. They leave because they could never get over the hump and want a chance at a championship. They leave because of infighting.

Kawhi didn’t have that. By all accounts relationships were good until this season. We’ve won a championship. We were perennial contenders on the best organization in the league.

Kawhi, you are losing the forest for the trees.

You better hope when you leave you get to pair up with Lebron because you might find it more difficult to carry an entire franchise on your shoulders when some franchises aren’t as forgiving as we are.

what do you think is going to happen in LA when they trade the farm for you and the Kawhi-led Lakers barely scrape into the playoffs... or miss the playoffs... or lose to the Warriors.

Lebron will help, no doubt. And maybe then you can fade to the background and not have to worry about carrying a team. You can be Robin again. Cool.

Bitter much? Sure. But I want to make sure I’m not against your desire to go home and leave. I’m disgusted by the way you are doing it. Paul George, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul.... not one of them threatened to sit out a season. Kyrie did... and he did it because he was in a rush to leave the guy you might be playing with.

You are under contract. Fulfill your obligation and then leave. Do your job.