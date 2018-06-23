The Spurs plan to “keep Kawhi as a part of our group”

San Antonio Spurs General Manager R.C. Buford spoke about the present state of the Spurs’ relationship with All-Star Kawhi Leonard.

Before speaking about Leonard, Buford was praising Lonnie Walker IV, the 18th pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. He spoke highly of the young University of Miami guard and expressed that the Spurs intel had Walker going higher in the draft.

In addition, Buford spoke briefly about the Spurs 49th pick Chimezie Metu from USC. Although Metu will likely see little time at the AT&T Center, the GM was glad to add “length and athleticism” with both draftees. You can see his full interview:

One of the most respected GMs in the game, R.C. Buford, details what went into the @spurs selection of Lonnie Walker IV with the No. 18 pick. pic.twitter.com/zrdQ2xVi7k — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) June 22, 2018

With Summer League coming up in two weeks, Spurs fans may have the opportunity to see both Walker and Metu in action.

As for Kawhi Leonard, only time will tell.