Spurs' Cap Situation - Post Draft Edition

Well, after all the buildup leading into the draft, the Spurs did what the Spurs do: quietly made their picks without any trades, picked the BPA that also filled a position of need, and continued building towards the future. Only time will tell how good Lonnie Walker becomes, but during R.C.'s interview last night, he seemed genuinely surprised and ecstatic Walker fell into their laps. I wanted to wait until after the draft to put together the Spurs' salary cap situation, as I had no clue what might end up happening on draft night.

Below is a table showing the players currently under contract. This includes Anderson, Bertans, and Forbes since the Spurs have extended them qualifying offers, the removal of Gay and Joffrey since they have both opted out, and keeping Green, as he opted into his final year. I also included Duncan's stretched salary for completeness. The Spurs also extended a qualifying offer to Hilliard, however I was unable to find any information on what his cap hold would be. After including all player salaries, the Spurs were still technically under the cap, so I had to add the MLE and BAE to the overall salary. These exceptions can be renounced, but it wouldn't leave the Spurs with much cap space, so as it stands, they would have more room to sign free agents by utilizing these exceptions. I will update this table as the roster changes (e.g. Anderson's offer getting renounced or he is officially signed to a new contract).

Player Cap Hit ($) Note LaMarcus Aldridge 22,347,015 Kawhi Leonard 20,099,189 Pau Gasol 16,800,000 Patty Mills 11,571,429 Danny Green 10,000,000 Opted in Rudy Gay 10,000,000 Signed with Spurs for 1 yr/$10M Kyle Anderson 6,455,112 Cap hold - Qualifying offer has been extended Manu Ginobili 2,500,000 Lonnie Walker 2,337,000 Max salary for #18 pick Davis Bertans 1,699,698 Cap hold - Qualifying offer has been extended Bryn Forbes 1,699,698 Cap hold - Qualifying offer has been extended Derrick White 1,667,160 Dejounte Murray 1,544,951 Darrun Hilliard ? Cap hold - Qualifying offer has been extended Tim Duncan 1,881,250 Stretched Total w/o exceptions 110,602,502 Proj. Salary Cap: $101,900,000; Proj. Luxury Tax: $123,000,000 MLE - Non-Taxpayer 8,568,000 Added to team salary until over cap or MLE is renounced BAE 3,353,000 Added to team salary until over the cap or BAE is renounced Total w/ exceptions 122,523,502 Proj. Salary Cap: $101,900,000; Proj. Luxury Tax: $123,000,000

In addition to the players above, the Spurs are faced with several other decisions on their current roster. These players are listed in the table below. Parker currently has a huge cap hold. If the Spurs decide to keep Parker (likely), they can either use his bird rights to resign him over the cap or renounce his rights and sign him using one of the two exceptions above.

Player Cap Hit ($) Note Chimezie Metu 815,615 Minimum rookie salary Nikola Milutinov ?

Tony Parker 23,179,689 Free agent

The Spurs are currently over the salary cap and the luxury tax, as Parker's cap hold is massive. Once he's been renounced or re-signed to a smaller amount, the Spurs will be quite a bit under the luxury tax but still over the cap.

I didn't put this article together to provide too many of my own opinions on the makeup of the Spurs' roster, but I wouldn't mind hearing what others think about the roster, any ideas for how to clear space, and moves that could be made to make the roster above contenders.