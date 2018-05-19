The Spurs are disbanding the Silver Dancers

Citing a lack of fan interest, the Spurs are reportedly disbanding the Silver Dancers. This would make them the only team in the NBA without a dance team. At the beginning of next season, Spurs Sports & Entertainment will be introducing a new 35-member co-ed hype team in their place.

The goal of the hype team will be to elevate the game day experience and energize crowds with a variety of “family friendly” performances, including tumbling, acrobatics, stunts and dancing. Similar to the Silver Dancers, the hype team will be a part of the Spurs brand and will participate in community and public events along with home games.

“We are excited to announce our new Spurs hype team,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President Tammy Turner. “This team will further enhance the game-night experience for Spurs fans at the AT&T Center.”

The name of the new squad will be determined on a later date.