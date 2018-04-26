Kawhi is only the Spurs’ third most important offseason issue

The season is barely over and Spurs fans are ready to talk about the offseason. This desire is understandable of course, given what is at stake, like Kawhi Leonard’s future with the Spurs, or lack thereof.

Does he really want to stay or is he really determined to get out of here? Is he really healthy and can he stay healthy or is he dealing with a possible chronic injury, and, if so, do the Spurs offer a supermax contract to a guy who might be at best a part-time player?

The Kawhi group may well be pointing out the Isaiah Thomas situation as cautionary tale to the Spurs, the rationale for why Kawhi had to sit and not risk further injury. These paydays only come around every so often.

The Spurs could then easily counter with Kawhi’s tendency to be a bit injury prone, how he only played 9 games and then counter-point with Grant Hill, Sam Bowie and Greg Oden as the cautionary tales of risky investing in injury prone athletes.

Other questions naturally arise: Can Pop smooth this over with a calm sit down as he did a year ago with Aldridge and work his magic again? If not, do the Spurs trade Leonard, and if so, to whom and what will the Silver and Black get in return?

These are all legitimate concerns because a healthy Kawhi Leonard is still, by far, the best player on the roster.

But, when it comes to the future and off season concerns, I submit there are two other matters of equal or even greater importance that warrant the attention of Spur fans. Both matters have long-term significance that extends beyond Leonard’s career, no matter how long he plays.

This is not to downplay the importance of the Leonard situation. Personally I am hoping that everything can be smoothed out and this roster adjusted to better surround Leonard and Aldridge with a more complimentary roster. That’s the best outcome to envision and where all the fun is in the realm of speculation: building rosters.

Crank up the ESPN trade machine.

What could we get for Patty and Pau and....

Not so fast.

Look at the top. Everything starts at the top. There are things happening at the top that are even more pressing than Kawhi, and will certainly impact his situation, for better or for worse.

First, the divorce of Peter and Julianna Holt. I want to clarify on the front end, my wish for the Peter and Julianna is that their marriage would not end in divorce and that problems can be smoothed over and the relationship restored. My wish has nothing to do with basketball and everything to do with wishing them the best.

That said, make no mistake that this divorce could impact matters of how money is spent on the team and players, who has what kind of voice in the team, how involved the Holt family will be in basketball related decisions and so on. Best case scenario: the Spurs continue to run as they have, with basketball people making basketball decisions and ownership taking care of things like signing checks and building the brand.

Worse case scenario: a dumpster fire starts burning at the top, and either ownership starts becoming hesitant to spend, making transactions and free agent recruiting more difficult, or they cash in their chips, take the money and run. We’ve seen other teams — like the Clippers, Kings and Pelicans — go through tumultuous ownership changes in recent years. Some have turned out for the better, some worse, but regardless a messy ownership change is never something a franchise wants to deal with, so keep your eye on this.

Second, what Pop decides to do after the tragic loss of his wife. Pop deserves to do whatever he needs to do in the wake of losing his wife, Erin. He’s always told his players and the media, ‘It’s just a game. There are more important things, like family.’ Whatever Pop needs to do, I support. He may well determine that he needs to throw himself into the Spurs because this is who he is and there is unfinished work, for him. Staying on as coach could be the thing he needs more than anything, or, it may not.

Pop is a father and a grandfather. One could easily see how he might say, ‘Life is short. I want to spend time with my kids and grandchildren. I’ve done my best here, and it’s time to move on.’

From the drama of last summer with Aldridge to the year long tension with Kawhi’s ‘group,’ to the heartbreaking loss of his wife, Pop might well decide, ‘I don’t need this anymore. I’d much rather be around family.’

And if he decided that, who could blame him?

And, if he walks off into the sunset, who takes over the team? The next coach, whenever that next coach takes the reigns, will be a big factor in not only wins and losses, but what the roster looks like and who is interested in playing for the team.

These two issues involving the Holts and Popovich will determine so very much about the long-term trajectory and future of the Spurs.

Yes, the Kawhi situation is the one we all have our eye on. It is very important.

Just don’t take your eye off the top.





