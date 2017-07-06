Tim Duncan declines invitation to join BIG3 League as you’d expect Tim Duncan to

3-on-3 basketball is becoming a big deal these days. It'll be an Olympic sport in 2020 (and we even tried to make the ideal USA team for that), and the BIG3 League is starting to gain some traction as an opportunity to see some legends playing some ball.

Allen Iverson, Julius Erving, George Gervin and Gary Payton are a few of the big names that have decided to join the BIG3 as players and/or coaches. Commissioner and former San Antonio Spurs player Roger Mason (wrap your head around that, RoMaJu’s the commish of a league) is trying to recruit some other legends like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, and he even reached out to a former Spurs teammate.

Yes, Roger Mason called Tim Duncan to invite him to join the BIG3. It didn't go well for him.

“Timmy, call me man. Next year.” Source: Forbes

That's right: Tim Duncan didn't even call Mason back, which is a relatively Tim Duncan way of declining an invitation. 3-on-3 ball is starting to be a big deal, but apparently not enough to convince Timmy to leave retirement.